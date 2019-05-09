Low turnout decides races

Only 4,331 of Attala County’s 12,000-plus registered voters decided three of the five races unsettled by the August 6 primary elections when they headed to the polls for the August 27 runoff.

The two races that will continue to the November 6 election are those for Chancery Clerk and Constable-East.

In the Chancery Clerk race, Democrat Taylor Casey, who beat out Latosha Brown — 2,049 to 1,524 in the primary runoff — will face Independent Billy J. “Joey” Halderman and Republican Donnie Cooper, neither of whom faced competition during the primary season.

Democratic Constable-East candidate Scott Walters, who won his runoff against Zelie Shaw, will face Republican Brad Stanley in November.

Sheriff Tim Nail will maintain his position after earning 2, 141 votes to challenger Herbert Dew, who earned 1,500 votes. Dew will remain in his current role as Kosciusko Police Chief. There is no Republican challenger to face in November, so the August 27 results settle the race.

In an upset, current District 4 Supervisor Kary Ellington lost his position to fellow Democrat Willie Perteet, who faces no opposition from Independent or Republican contender in November.

Finally, the District 2 Board of Supervisor race saw Billy Joe Coffee win out over Terry Ray, 460 to 269. Coffee will replace outgoing Supervisor Charles Fancher who is retiring, and there is no challenger to face from another party in November.

Below are the precinct-by-precinct tallies of both the local runoff races.