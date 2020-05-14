Local youths run new family business

The Big Bro and Sis Snack Shop recently opened on the parking lot behind Renasant Bank.

The shop was the brainstorm of Sherika Higgins, who was looking for some extra income for her children Cameron and Krishauna to add to their college savings.

To that end, Higgins ordered the custom trailer and had it outfitted for cooking and serving snacks. The offerings vary from quesadillas to nachos to sweet bites and many more.

Unlike many food trucks, the Snack Shop chooses not use gas for safety reasons. Relying on propane means that it takes a little longer to get orders out, but Higgins hopes to add more power to alleviate that issue in the future.

“The children have learned a lot about money and hard work, as well as entrepreneurial skills that they will take with them in the future,” said Higgins.

KHS Junior Cameron’s main job is to take orders and run the register. Eighth-grader Krishauna likes to fix the food and otherwise wait on customers.

As for the coronavirus pandemic, they delayed their spring opening until the governor began to reopen the state. They are asking customers to maintain social distance while waiting for orders.

The shop is currently open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Once school starts, the children will again be involved in their extracurricular activities and will cut out the Friday opening.