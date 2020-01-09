Local schools refute reported COVID-19 numbers

Despite what a chart released by the Mississippi Department of Health today might indicate, local school officials say that — to their knowledge — there have been no additional cases of COVID-19 in the district since last week's report.

All schools in the county are lumped together in the MSDH charts, so it is unclear which part of any numbers relate to city schools and which relate to county schools.

The chart released by MSDH shows local schools having three new COVID-19 outbreaks during the week of Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, but local officials say that is inaccurate. Even the chart itself, in a defferent set of columns, indicates only one teacher and one student have tested positive since schools reopened August 17, suggesting that the difference may be nothing more significant than a typographical error.

Kosciusko Superintendent Billy Ellzey said Tuesday evening that his district still only has had one Lower Elementary teacher and on Junior High student test positive for the virus since school started.

Attala County Superitendent Kyle Hammond said his district has had no one testing positive thus far, as of Tuesday night.

Continue to monitor The Star-Herald for additional updates.