Local family tries to raise awareness

A display recognizing September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month popped up in front of Kangaroo Crossing Tuesday, donated by the Cummins family of Kosciusko in honor of their daughter, Journey. The display consists of a sign and wind spinners.

“Journey receives scans every six months and is 2 1/2 years cancer-free due to the amazing doctors at Blair E. Batson Hospital in Jackson, MS, St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital in Memphis, TN, and Dr. Breck Richardson in Kosciusko,” according to Journey’s mother, Tara E. Cummins. “Journey was healed and remains healed from her Lord and Savior who has big plans for her life.”

Cummins gathered and submitted the following information about childhood cancer to The Star-Herald in the hope of increasing awareness:

• Every day, 43 children are diagnosed with a childhood cancer.

• Globally, 44% of children with cancer will die before they can be diagnosed.

• There are an estimated 413,000 cases of childhood cancer worldwide in 2020.

• Approximately 40,000 children are on active treatment at any given time.

• Cancer remains the #1 cause of death in disease for children in America.

• Cancer is the second leading cause of death in children aside from accidents.

• 20% of children with cancer in the U.S. will not survive it.

• Worldwide, every 3 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer.

• There is no special chemotherapy for children. Children receive smaller dosing based on their weight.

• Just because chemotherapy is over does not mean the fight is over.

Cummins believes research and treatment for childhood cancer is underfunded, with only 4% of federal government cancer research funding goes to study childhood cancer, according to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

“I didn’t know that before. We are learning so much now because we are going through this cancer journey. It’s not something we thought about before, sadly,” she said in her submission.

But people can help fight childhood cancers in several ways, she said.

“First, you can evaluate your own small children. Don’t be afraid to ask for a sonogram from your doctor if you suspect something is wrong. Better safe than sorry, right? Any knots anywhere on their arms, legs, temples, abdomen? With our daughter’s abdominal mass, it was simply a bloated belly, which turned out to be a 2 ½-pound tumor laying beneath the surface. Her form of kidney cancer is almost always found after the mass has ruptured, which spills onto other organs making the survival rate low,” she wrote of her family’s experience. “If I had known about awareness and someone had shared this valuable information with me before her diagnosis, could I have found her tumor sooner? That is why I share this with you. Can we save lives by simply sharing information with each other? The answer is ‘Yes.’”

The Cummins family also encourages financial support for cancer research and to assist families fighting childhood cancer.

“Any amount can help families who need it. You can help by praying for children and their families who are facing cancer. There are numerous ways you can help, and every way counts,” she said.