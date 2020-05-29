Local Dixie Youth sports cancelled

There will be no Dixie Youth sports this year.

“The Dixie Youth Organization has made the decision to cancel all World Series, all state tournament and all district tournaments due to COVID-19," said Kosciusko Parks and Recreation Director Todd Ables, causing the local operation to follow suit.

“Due to the strict guidelines set forth by the governor (Tate Reeves) to return to practice and game play, Kosciusko Dixie Youth has also cancelled its summer program for 2020 erring on the side of caution,” he said.

Refunds will be given to anyone who has registered. Kosciusko Dixie Youth League president Larry Weems will be at the city park at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, to issue refunds. Anyone not able to make it to the park will receive a refund by mail.