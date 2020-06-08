Library summer reading program comes to a close

The Attala County Summer Library Program concluded on July 19, 2020. This year’s theme was Imagine Your Story.

Due to COVID-19, there was no in-person programming this year. However, through the Beanstack app, registration and reading time logs allowed patrons to virtually participate in the summer reading program.

Each day the MMRLS Facebook page provided fun educational programs and story times.

Participants that signed up are encouraged to stop by the library and pick up a prize pack provided by the Friends of the Library. Business hours are Monday–Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.