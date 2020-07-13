KSD sets plans for Fall in-person and virtual options

Kosciusko Schools Superintendent Billy Ellzey, Technology Director Wes Carlisle, and several school administrators discussed plans to offer both in-person and virtual education options for the Fall 2020 start of the school year.

Although details of the plans will be released on the district website tomorrow, Ellzey issued a letter providing general information on the two options offered.

Read the letter here: Superintendent's Letter

In addition to the letter, the district released an overview of the approach taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read that document here: Approach to Fall 2020

Finally, the district released a policy governing school employees related to the pandemic.

Read that policy here: Employee Work Procedures

During the meeting, Carlisle and Kosciusko High School Principal Henry Coats demonstrated how the virtual learning program works. Using Google classroom software, which has already been in use in the district for the past three years, officials say many students and educators will already be comfortable with the environment.

Devices will be made available to students who need them in order to participate in the virtual learning program if needed.

Families who wish to select the virtual learning option will need to fill out a form that will be made available online and in-person by July 21. Virtual learning applications must be submitted to the district by July 31.

The Star-Herald is working on a full story detailing the meeting, presentations, and the question and answer period that both board members and citizens participated in during this evening’s discussion. It will be posted here online and published in this week’s edition of The Star-Herald.