KSD confirms first case of COVID-19

The Kosciusko School District is tonight confirming its first verified case of COVID-19, in a student at Kosciusko Junior High School (KJHS).

“We notified parents this afternoon that one student tested positive for COVID-19 at KJHS,” said Superintendent Billy Ellzey when contacted by The Star-Herald. “All parents of students who may have been in contact with this student were notified by phone message and written letter sent home with students.”

Ellzey said the district is following its established protocols to address the matter.

“We are following our protocols that are in place, which include using our disinfectant foggers, using medical advice for further action, and notifying the Mississippi Department of Health,” he said.

“We are doing all we can to be open, honest, and communicate with our parents,” Ellzey said.