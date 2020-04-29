KSD clarifies graduation plan

Kosciusko Schools Superintendent Billy Ellzey this morning issued a letter clarifying the reasoning behind the individualized graduation ceremony plan released last night, indicating that if circumstances allow, a traditional graduation ceremony could be held in the future.

Ellzey noted that the current plan is intended to allow all graduates — even those who might be leaving for military or other assignments over the summer — are able to experience the best possible graduation ceremony allowable at the normal school year's end.

The Kosciusko School Board voted unanimously last night on a plan to hold and videotape individual graduations for each graduate of Kosciusko High School. Each video will then be combined into a single graduation recording and distributed on the originally-scheduled graduation date of May 22. Graduates will wear caps and gowns, as well as any accolades they are entitled to, and be permitting to have four individuals accompany them for their graduation taping and each ceremony can last up to six minutes.

He also noted that Kosciusko High Principal Henry Coats is working on additional plans to recognize seniors, with information about those to be released as plans are finalized.

The letter is below: