KPD installs electronic fingerprint system

The Kosciusko Police Department is now using a live scan fingerprinting system allowing the department to upload suspect fingerprints to searchable state and federal databases.

If a suspect refuses to provide personal information, the rapid capability to interact with the criminal databases can be helpful, according to KPD Chief Herbert Dew.

“If we have no name, we can fingerprint someone, transmit that, and if they’ve been fingerprinted anyplace else, it will send us a response with the person’s information and criminal history,” he said. Dew noted that the older manual process could lead to problems requiring that prints be done more than once to obtain good enough quality. That could be problematic if a suspect was released before the prints were referred back to the department for a retake.

The department has also provided voluntary fingerprint services to the public in the past and will continue to do so with the new system. Citizens often need to submit fingerprints for concealed carry permits, and medical and education employment.

The department will offer citizen fingerprint services Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a cost of $10 per card. Should someone need to have their prints done on a weekend, arrangements can be made as long as the service is paid for in advance during the week. Payments can be made to the City Court Clerk’s office, located in the KPD building. Cash payments or those by debit or credit card will be accepted, but card transactions will have a $1.95 processing fee added.

Citizen prints will become part of the KPD database, but will not be transmitted to the state or federal criminal databases.

“This is a good tool for our citizens. It is also a great tool for us,” said Dew, who noted that all officers are currently being trained to use the new equipment and software, which cost the department approximately $10,000.

“We may be a little slow while using it to start with,” he said. “So please be patient with us.”