KPD arrests two in armed robbery of video game gamblers

Two Thomastown area men were arrested in relation to an armed robbery in the Westwood subdivision on July 22. A third suspect is not being named by law enforcement officials at this time.

According to Kosciusko Police Chief Herbert Dew, the department responded to a call from an Attala County Sheriff’s deputy just after 7 p.m. calling them to Fair Propane. Upon arrival, Kosciusko officers learned that $5,000 had reportedly been stolen from two Louisville men who had been at the Westwood subdivision location, where individuals had gathered to play a Madden video game for money.

As KPD officers worked to identify suspects in the case, Investigator Martin Roby noticed a vehicle at the Exxon station and engaged three individuals in the vehicle in conversation. As the driver exited Exxon and returned to the vehicle, Roby reportedly spoke to that individual as well and determined the driver was a person of interest in the armed robbery.

When Roby patted the driver down, he reportedly discovered a large amount of cash in his possession, approximately $3,700.

All four individuals related to the vehicle were taken into custody for questioning.

Jalen Wilder, 19, a black male from Thomastown, was arrested and charged with armed robbery. A $30,000 bond was set and Wilder was released after posting bond.

Malik Walton, 22, a black male who lives on White Oak Road near Thomastown, was arrested and charges as an accessory after the fact in the case. A $20,000 bond was set and he later posted bail and was released.

The two other individuals taken into custody for questioning were released without charges. Dew said investigators believe the pair was picked up by Wilder and Walton in Thomastown after the robbery and the group returned to Kosciusko.

A third subject involved in the incident is not being identified by police at this time.

Both Wilder and Walton are scheduled to have preliminary hearings in Kosciusko Municipal Court at 9 a.m. on August 18.