KPD arrests alleged meth dealer

By KAREN FIORETTI,
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 5:29pm

On Thursday, April 16, the Kosciusko Police Department arrested Joseph E. Hardy, 43, in apartment B1 of the Yorkshire Apartments on felony possession of a controlled substance charges.

After receiving information that narcotics were being sold out of that location, Chief Herbert Dew said a search warrant was obtained and police recovered between 12.5 and 13 grams of ICE (methamphetamine). The drugs were on a mirror, as well as in four small plastic envelopes.

Hardy, who reportedly has an extensive criminal record in Rankin County, currently remains in custody in the Leake County jail on a $5,000 bond.

 

