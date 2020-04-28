Kosciusko High School to hold individual graduations

The Kosciusko School Board tonight voted unanimously on a plan to hold and videotape individual graduations for each graduate of Kosciusko High School. Each video will then be combined into a single graduation recording and distributed.

Graduates will wear caps and gowns, as well as any accolades they are entitled to, and be permitting to have four individuals accompany them for their graduation taping and each ceremony can last up to six minutes.

Here is the letter being distrbuted by school officials to graduates and their families detailing the plan: