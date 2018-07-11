Kirk takes Chancery Judge District 6, Place 2 race over Jordan

Kirk takes Chancery Judge District 6, Place 2 race over JordanBy KAREN FIORETTI,
Wed, 11/07/2018 - 12:14am
Like much of the nation, voter turnout in Attala County was brisk. Some 47.83% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots Tuesday.
Like much of the nation, voter turnout in Attala County was brisk. Some 47.83% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots Tuesday.
A dominant rushing attack spearheaded by Winona quarterback Andarius Coffey proved too much for... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Grover Thomas Pound, Jr. of Starkville, announce the engagement and forthcoming... READ MORE
New Garden M.B. Church
New Garden M.B. Church Musician Appreciation Day is Sunday, Nov. 4... READ MORE