In August, Johnnie Florence Johnson of Kosciusko celebrated her 97th birthday at Traveler’s Rest Baptist Church. It is the desire of Dr. Sam WD Johnson, her son, for her remarkable story be told.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts