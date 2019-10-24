Jason Niles Park ampitheater and pavilion dedicated

Leadership and members of St. Matthews Episcopal Church officially donated the Moore Ampitheater and picnic pavilion it built to the City of Kosciusko. At left, Bishop Brian Seage asked that the ampitheater host a Grateful Dead cover band concert, adding levity to the event, as Pastor Lee Winters looks on. Below, church member Jill Butler officially transfers the facilities to Mayor Jimmy Cockroft, Alderman Taylor Casey and Parks & Recreation Director Todd Ables.