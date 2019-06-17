Jan Overstreet confirmed as fire victim

House fire remains under investigation

The State crime lab has confirmed that the individual killed in the house fire at 727 N. Jackson St. last week is Jan Overstreet, 64, of Kosciusko.

“We were pretty confident Friday morning that it was him, but we had to wait for confirmation from the state crime lab,” said Police Chief Herbert Dew.

Overstreet was well-known locally as a homeless man who had recently been seen using the unoccupied home on North Jackson Street near Whit’s Quik Foods for shelter.

During their June 4, 2019, meeting, the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen voted 4-0 to demolish the property, which is owned by David R. Winters. Once such a vote is taken, there is a 10-day period during which the owner may respond to the vote.

According to the Police Chief, the blaze remains under investigation by his department and the state Fire Marshall’s office.

“There are some suspicious circumstances surrounding it,” said Dew. “The building had no electricity or utilities, so why did it catch fire?”

The Kosciusko Fire Department reportedly arrived on the scene of the fire just two minutes after receiving the call around 11:50 p.m. last Thursday night, but the building was fully engulfed in flames at the time of their arrival. Overstreet's remains were recovered at that time and sent to the state for identification.