Holmes County Bank & Trust to build Kosciusko branch

Holmes County Bank & Trust President Robert Killebrew confirmed Tuesday that the bank will build a new branch, to be named Attala County Bank, at the intersection of Highway 12 and Veteran’s Memorial Drive in Kosciusko.

They closed on the purchase of the current Roos Pool location last Friday, and Roos has announced they will move their operations to a currently vacant property they have purchased at 404 Knox Road.

“We’re not new to the area. We have a pretty good footprint in Attala County,” said Killebrew, adding that the bank has current full-service branches in Holmes County and Vaiden. “We hope to begin construction late this summer and be in by summer of 2021.”

The bank president said the full-service branch is eventually expected to employ eight fulltimers, as well as part-time staff on an as-needed basis.

“Our investment is between $1.5 and $2 million dollars when it’s all said and done. It’s going to be a nice building,” he said.

But the new facility will not change the bank’s overall philosophy, he said.

“We’re a true community bank. We’ve always considered ourselves a blue collar bank and expect that is what we’ll be considered there, as well,” Killebrew said.

“Everybody has been supportive so far. It has been positive for us,” he said. “We’re really excited about it.”