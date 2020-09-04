Helping Hands ready to serve meals to those in need

“Helping Hands is considered essential, and we continue to serve food,” said Matt Tucker, director of Helping Hands Ministry. With an increasing number of people out of work and children out of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tucker knows just how essential the ministry is.

“We have moved to a drive-thru process, and all of our volunteers are wearing masks and gloves. I want people to know that if they need food, they can come,” said Tucker.

Last Thursday, the ministry fed 47 families, and Tucker is expecting more to come as the stay-at-home order causes more businesses to close, laying off more people.

“We are even looking at a delivery day if that is needed to some of our shut-ins who have no one to pick up their food for them,” said Tucker.

Of course, the ability to provide deliveries will also depend on his volunteer pool, since many volunteers are older and have had to shelter at home, as well.

Tucker said the school backpack feeding program has been moved to Helping Hands while school is not in session. Currently, the ministry has enough backpack food for about 200 children, and Tucker asks people to let Helping Hands know if they are aware of children who need food assistance.

“Everyone gets the same amount of food,” said Tucker. Families of five or less get one box, and families of six or more get two boxes.

Despite increasing need, Tucker said Helping Hands should be able to keep up.

“We are expecting more food deliveries from the Mississippi Food Network. Many of the food pantries that it serves have shut down due to having mostly older volunteers, so there is food available,” Tucker said.

The basic message that Tucker wants to convey is that Helping Hands is ready to help.

“If you need food, come see us,” he said.