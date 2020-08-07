Helping Hands gets farmer donation, sets shrimp boil and tomato sale events

With the need for assistance increasing and the opportunity for fundraising decreasing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Helping Hands welcomed a donation of tomatoes from Beaver Dam Tomato Farm in Ethel Tuesday morning.

“This is a great blessing and is a great opportunity for other farmers to contribute,” said Matt Tucker of Helping Hands.

The farm, which has donated about 2,000 pounds of produce to Helping Hands in the past five years, will hold a fundraiser tomato sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 17, in front of The Star-Herald office at 207 North Madison St.

You can also purchase tickets for a shrimp boil fundraiser at The Star-Herald office until July 26. Tickets are $15 per plate of one pound of shrimp, half a pound of potatoes and one ear of corn. Pickup will be at Crestview Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 1. Pictured, left to right, are Kay Morehead of Beaver Dam Tomato Farm, Matt Tucker of Helping Hands, and Chelsea Willhite, who works at the farm and volunteers with Helping Hands.

Karen Fioretti / The Star-Herald