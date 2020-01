Attala FFA members celebrated their first annual bonfire. The function was hosted by Attala Farm Bureau President Mr. James Rasberry and catered by Ms. Renee Kendrix. Mississippi FFA Vice President James Carpenter also visited to motivate and help recruit new members.

