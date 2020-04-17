First local long-term care facility COVID-19 case reported

The Mississippi Department of Health today reported three new Attala County cases of COVID-19, and the first local long-term care facility case. The data, which includes cases reported before 6 p.m. last night, did not include the name of the long-term care facility, but rumors quickly spread today that it is a patient at the Attala County Nursing Center who has contracted the illness. The Star-Herald spoke to Amy Hood at the facility this afternoon, but she said she cannot comment on the rumors. “We are not able to comment on that,” she said. The Department of Health report also indicated there are three additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the local total to 31 cases. The state also today started reporting the racial breakdown of incidents. For Attala County, the report indicates there are 15 Black or African-American cases, 10 White cases, two listed as Other, and four cases where racial information is not yet available. Mississippi is now posting 3,793 total cases, 140 deaths, and 67 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. An outbreak is defined by there being at least one case in a given facility. Between state and private labs, 37,733 tests have been processed of Mississippi residents.