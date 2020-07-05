Farmer’s market resumes with new curbside service

With the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, so much has changed about our world.

What has not waivered is the Attala County Farmers Market’s commitment to provide safe, affordable, locally grown produce.

The market will resume this Saturday while complying with all Mississippi Department of Agriculture recommendations for farmers market operations. To do so, the market has restructured how it will provide service to customers.

Here is how it will work:

1. To comply with “social distancing,” the market will provide curbside service only. This will only work with customer participation. All patrons need to access the market by turning onto Fairgrounds Road, circling behind the Career Tech Center, and traveling along the front of the Attala County Coliseum. This will allow for easy curbside service by vendors stationed along the driver’s side of the road. Customers should pull up, read posted signage about available produce, and verbally place orders. Customers can then travel to the additional stations then exit the market at the traffic light. Customers entering incorrectly will not be served.

2. To expedite transactions, preordering is encourages and customers are asked to bring exact change, if possible. Food voucher checks can also be signed by authorized users prior to visiting the market.

3. Here are a list of additional precautions being taken to ensure safety of customer and the vendors:

a. All produce items will be prepackaged in bags to minimize cross contamination.

b. Until guidelines from health agencies change/relax, all baked items, samples and tamales are banned.

c. Vendors will wear gloves, masks and sanitize hands between transactions.

d. Display tables will be sanitized before and after markets.

The Attala County Farmers Market will open Friday, May 15.

Operation hours will be Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to Noon.

The market plans to have the following items available for purchase by customers:

Squash, zucchini, turnip and mustard, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, peppers and other early items. Soon peas, okra, butterbeans, corn, cantaloupe and watermelon will be available.