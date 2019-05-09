Fall ’18/Spring ’19 Pre-K and K results show progress

Last week The Star-Herald inadvertently published only the Fall 2018 charts of results for local Pre-K and Kindergarten readiness testing mandated by the Mississippi Department of Education. Adding the Spring 2019 testing results allows for evaluation of progress in student skill development from the beginning of the school year to the end of the same school year. We hope the comparative data helps readers more accurately review the overall test results reported for area schools and districts.

