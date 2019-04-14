Exchange Club Youth Banquet Tuesday

The Exchange Club of Kosciusko awarded three $25 certificates to the Youths of the Month for January, February, and March. The Kosciusko High School students who received these awards were Anna Clair Blaylock for the month of January, Andrea Wallace for the month of February, and Vanessa Martinez for the month of March.

The school counselor selects the Youth of the Month based on the Exchange Club's criteria of attaining high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement, and leadership.

These students as well as the other Youths of the Month, and their family and friends are invited to the Exchange Club banquet on Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m. located at the Williamsville Independent Methodist Church Family Life Center, where the student of the year will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Dinner will be provided. Pulled pork sandwiches, sides, dessert, and tea.

Guest speaker for the evening is Trish Sanford, Advocates of Freedom, who will be speaking on the topic of Human Trafficking.