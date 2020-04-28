Ethel and McAdams graduations postponed

Following a survey of all senior students and parents of McAdams and Ethel high schools for their input on 2020 graduation ceremonies, the Attala County School District has decided to postpone them.

“The survey results showed 80% of the parents and students preferred to have a delayed traditional ceremony. The graduation ceremonies will take place at each respective high school. The specific date and times will be determined by the district once the social distancing order is lifted,” said Superintendent Kyle Hammond.

Ethel High School and McAdams high school will begin planning for the events now and principals will stay in contact with senior parents and graduates, and will be available to answer questions about the graduation ceremonies throughout the process.