Ethel and McAdams graduations postponed

By KAREN FIORETTI,
  • 661 reads
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 5:29pm

Following a survey of all senior students and parents of McAdams and Ethel high schools for their input on 2020 graduation ceremonies, the Attala County School District has decided to postpone them.

“The survey results showed 80% of the parents and students preferred to have a delayed traditional ceremony. The graduation ceremonies will take place at each respective high school. The specific date and times will be determined by the district once the social distancing order is lifted,” said Superintendent Kyle Hammond.

Ethel High School and McAdams high school will begin planning for the events now and principals will stay in contact with senior parents and graduates, and will be available to answer questions about the graduation ceremonies throughout the process.

Obituaries

Connie McGehee
Connie McGehee, 90, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services were... READ MORE
Brenda Bond Smith
Dorothy Broome Ashcraft
Robert ‘Ronnie’ Sullivan
Ellis Eugene Ables
Mavis Adams Richardson

Editorials

Doing our part
In an effort to serve our communities, we are publishing an in-paper special section this week,... READ MORE
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him
Nearly five million pills in Attala Co. I