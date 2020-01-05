COVID-19 testing scheduled for Attala County on Monday

Mississippi residents with virus symptoms are urged to use C Spire smartphone app for screening to be tested

To be tested, an individual must first complete a screening using the C Spire Health smartphone app or a phone call to a UMMC clinician. An appointment at a testing site will be given if warranted.

Residents of Attala County and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 Monday, May 4, as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. The Mississippi State Department of Health has expanded its guidelines and is now recommending testing for anyone with a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Attala County testing will be on Monday, May 4, at the Attala County Coliseum, which is located at the intersectionof Highway 12 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day April 28, a total 1,053 people at 37 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 3,067 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 4,120 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle. For more information about testing, click here.