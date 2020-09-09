Covid-19 testing open ot public in Attala County

Mississippians can be tested for COVID-19 at selected Mississippi State Department of Health county health department community testing locations as MSDH and the University of Mississippi Medical Center continue efforts to reduce virus transmission.

Also, Mississippi public, private and parochial school teachers, staff and administrators for grades kindergarten-12 can be tested at those same sites. Teachers, staff and administrators can be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone positive for the virus. They must receive an appointment by completing an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. School nurses may receive a free N-95 mask at any of the sites by showing a school ID identifying them as a school nurse, or by providing confirmation on school or district letterhead that they are a school nurse.

Mississippians can be tested by appointment, but must first be screened through an online questionnaire for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or for known exposure to someone confirmed with the virus. The free screening from a UMMC clinician can be completed by going to at umc.edu/covidscreening and answering a few questions. Anyone determined to need testing will be able to choose an available appointment date and time.

Attala County testing will be available from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, and Monday, September 14, the county health department, 999 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Kosciusko.

Those who don’t have online access can seek an appointment by calling the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.