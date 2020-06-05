City parks reopen Thursday

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft shared guidelines that will go into effect Thursday, allowing city parks to reopen more fully, though with some restrictions. The guidelines were developed after Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves loosened statewide restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, only the walking tracks could be used at the parks.

Here are the new guidelines outlined by the mayor:

Tennis courts

Will open on May 7. Social distancing and crowd limits of no more than 20 will be expected.

Baseball and Softball fields

All bleachers to be removed from the fields until further notice

Practices are allowed as long as the crowd limits of no more than 20 and social distancing is followed

No games are allowed until further notice

Splash Pad

Open to the public effective June 2nd and limited to no more than 20 inside the pad.

No private parties until further notice

Pavilions

No rental of any pavilion until further notice

Basketball courts

Basketball courts will remain closed until further notice

Playground equipment and Picnic tables

Playground equipment may be used at your own risk.

Social distancing and crowd limits of no more than 20 must be followed around all picnic tables