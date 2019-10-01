Chancery judges sworn in

Thu, 01/10/2019 - 7:30am

Chancery Judge Joseph Kilgore takes the oath of office from Winston County Chancery Clerk Julie Cunningham.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Charlie Earl Hopkins

Charlie Earl Hopkins, 77, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at his home. 

Sheila Diane Brown
Elmer Mack Eckles
Gary Coleman Cheek, Sr.
Dickie Wren Dawson
Linda Carol Frazier