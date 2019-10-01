Chancery judges sworn in
- Read more about Chancery judges sworn in
- 121 reads
Thu, 01/10/2019 - 7:30am
Chancery Judge Joseph Kilgore takes the oath of office from Winston County Chancery Clerk Julie Cunningham.
Chancery Judge Joseph Kilgore takes the oath of office from Winston County Chancery Clerk Julie Cunningham.
Terry Skinner’s step-back jumper at the end of the first half gave Kosciusko a 1-point lead... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ross Hester of Nettleton, are pleased to announce the engagement of their... READ MORE