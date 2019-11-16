Causey out as Kosy head football coach

Kosciusko's Head Football Coach Kelly Causey told The Star-Herald Saturday afternoon that he intends to turn in his official resignation to school officials Monday.

Causey said that following a conversation with Superintendent of Education Billy Ellzey on Friday he told school officials and his football team that he will step down after three years at the helm of the Whippets. He declined further comment at this time.

Kosciusko Athletics Director Macy Wilbanks confirmed to the newspaper that Causey had spoken to both her and the football team about his decision later on Friday.

Causey posted a 9-25 record in his three years as KSH head coach, making the MHSAA Class 4A State playoffs each season.

Causey came to Kosciusko from Cleveland High School, where he was 52-27, including going 13-2 in 2014 and 10-4 in 2011.

Look for more on this story in this week’s edition of The Star-Herald.