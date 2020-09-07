The local Attala County Farmers Market continues to provide a safe environment in which to purchase fresh locally-grown produce.

As summer produce picks up, the market wants to remind customers they are an authorized market site and can redeem various government vouchers for your shopping needs. They accept both FMNP (Farmers Market Nutrition Program) vouchers for senior citizens and WIC (Women and Infant Children) vouchers for our young families.

Now through a collaboration between the Department of Agriculture and the Office of Preventive Health, we are participating in the Healthy Start Program. We are also now accepting vouchers for diabetes/pre-diabetic and cancer survivors who are clients in their program.

The market is compliant with all COVID safety rules including masks, social distancing, pre-packaging, and hand cleaning.

It is open Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the intersection of Hwy12 and 35.

"Buy local, Eat fresh, Live well."