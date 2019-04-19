Boil water alert issued for Zama

The Mississippi Department of Health has issued a precautionary boil water alert for the approximately 356 customers served by the Zama Water Association.

The water system notified the Department of Health of a system-wide pressure loss as the result of a power outage caused by last night’s storm.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water, so health officials consider any system that has lost pressure contaminated until testing proves otherwise.

Until tests indicate the water is safe, all consumers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute to inactive all major types of harmful bacteria before it is consumed.

Here is a checklist for safe water use in these circumstances:

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil advisory Do not drink water from fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system Do not use ice unless it has been made using boiled water Do not use tap water to make juices, drinks, or fountain soft drinks

DO

Do wash your dishes in boiled water or use disposable plates for the next few days Do wash fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water in the grocery store Do brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water Do wash your hands and bathe as usual; bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed Do cook with tap water IF it will be boiled for at least one minute Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe.

The water system will be notified as soon as test show that the water is again safe to drink.

When your boil-water notice is lifted:

• Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.

Example: for one faucet — run for 10 minutes ; for 2 two faucets, run both for 5 minutes; for three faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes

• Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.

• Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with "cleared" system water.

• Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.

• Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

• Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.