In celebration of Black History Month, local leaders gather at the Attala County Courthouse for a photograph. Pictured are, front from left, Camille Smith (Attala County School Board), Farrah Wilder (Kosciusko School Board), Annie Winters (Election Commissioner), Vernita Rayford (Attala County School Board), Virginia Clark (Election Commissioner), and Rosie Massey Sample (Justice Court Judge); back from left, Randy Fuller (Kosciusko School Board), Roy Williams (Attala County Fire Chief), Henry Daniels (Kosciusko Board of Aldermen), and Willie Perteet (Attala County Board of Supervisors). Not pictured are Jeffery Woods (Kosciusko Board of Aldermen), Liz Perteet (911 Coordinator), Jimmy Hull (Kosciusko City Cemetery), Howard Sharkey (Kosciusko street and solid waste), Mark Gilmore (Kosciusko School Resource Officer), Lydia Fair ( Ethel Board of Aldermen), and Paul Stewart (Ethel Board of Aldermen).