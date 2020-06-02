Black History Month

By KAREN FIORETTI,
  • 289 reads
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 9:28am

In celebration of Black History Month, local leaders gather at the Attala County Courthouse for a photograph. Pictured are, front from left, Camille Smith (Attala County School Board), Farrah Wilder (Kosciusko School Board), Annie Winters (Election Commissioner), Vernita Rayford (Attala County School Board), Virginia Clark (Election Commissioner), and Rosie Massey Sample (Justice Court Judge); back from left, Randy Fuller (Kosciusko School Board), Roy Williams (Attala County Fire Chief), Henry Daniels (Kosciusko Board of Aldermen), and Willie Perteet (Attala County Board of Supervisors). Not pictured are Jeffery Woods (Kosciusko Board of Aldermen), Liz Perteet (911 Coordinator), Jimmy Hull (Kosciusko City Cemetery), Howard Sharkey (Kosciusko street and solid waste), Mark Gilmore (Kosciusko School Resource Officer), Lydia Fair ( Ethel Board of Aldermen), and Paul Stewart (Ethel Board of Aldermen).

 

Opinion:

Flashbacks 010920
Jan. 5, 1995 Kosciusko lawyer Eddie Fenwick has been appointed Attala County’s first-ever public... READ MORE
In gardens, repetition and balance can be a real yawn
Something for the winter cold
Flashbacks 122619
Flashbacks 121919
Football coach drama over books?

Obituaries

James 'Clay' Bell
James "Clay" Bell, 50, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Baptist Desoto in Southaven... READ MORE
Sherry Ingold
Vicki Burdine Boyd
Margaret Ann Glaze Irving
Jane Owen Lucas Pope
Jimmie Ray Horne