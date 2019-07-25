Back to School supply lists

Thu, 07/25/2019 - 10:06pm

 

PreK KLE

1 backpack without wheels

1 nap mat (blue and red)

2 plastic folders with two pockets and three prongs

4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons (regular size, not jumbo)

4 Elmer’s glue sticks

1 zippered cloth art bag for pencils and crayons (no plastic bags or boxes)

2 Crayola watercolor pack

1 package of colored printer paper or colored cardstock

1 package of coffee filters (used for snack daily)

1 box of quart Ziploc bags (girls bring only)

1 box of gallon Ziploc bags (boys bring only)

2 boxes of tissue

1 pack of baby wipes

1 three pack set of Clorox Wipes

Kindergarten KLE

1 backpack without wheels

1 nap mat (thin blue and red mat/NO cloth mats, covers, blankets or pillows)

2 plastic folders with two pockets and three prongs

4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons (regular size, not jumbo)

8 Elmer’s glue sticks

1 12 oz. bottler of Germ-X

4 rolls of paper towels

2 boxes of tissue

1 box of baby wipes

2 packages of #2 yellow wooden pencils. They will need at least 40 for the school year. Ticonderoga sharpen the best.

4 containers of Clorox or Lysol wipes

1 box of quart Ziploc storage bags

1 box of gallon Ziploc storage bags

1 nylon/cloth pencil pouch

1 package of 50 cap erasers

1 pair of headphones, NO earbuds

1 package of coffee filters (used for snack daily)

First Grade KLE

1 backpack

1 zippered cloth bag (large enough to hold scissors, glue sticks and crayons)

40 #2 plain wooden pencils

4 Elmer’s glue sticks

1 pair of Fiskars scissors

4 8-line tablets

2 spiral notebooks

6 plastic (3-prong) folders, MUST BE PLASTIC, NOT PAPER

2 bottles of Germ X

1 bag of cap erasers

3 boxes of Kleenex

3 rolls of paper towels

1 box of baby wipes

3 canisters of antibacterial wipes (Clorox or Lysol)

1 package of coffee filters

1 package of colored printer paper, not cardstock

1 pair of headphones for Chromebooks

Boys: 1 box of gallon storage bags

Girls: 1 box of zip-close sandwich bags

Second Grade KME

Backpack, no rollers

1 pair of Fiskars scissors, blunt tip

3 boxes of Crayola crayons, 24 count

4 packages of #2 pencils, 12 count (Ticonderoga preferred or USA Gold)

1 pack of sheet protectors

2 packages of cap erasers, 12 count

1 cloth art bag

4 plastic folders with brads and pockets

2 large bottles of hand sanitizer

3 boxes of Kleenex

1 large container of Clorox or Lysol wipes

1 pack of multicolored highlighters

2 rolls of paper towels

1 pair of headphones

1 pack of colored paper

1 box of gallon Ziploc bags

1 marbled composition book, 100 sheets, wide ruled

Third Grade KME

1 pair of Fiskars scissors, blunt tip

3 boxes of Crayola crayons, 24 count

4 packages of #2 pencils, 12 count

4 packages of cap erasers, 12 count

1 cloth art bag

2packages of wide-ruled notebook paper

1 primary tablet for cursive writing

4 plastic folders with brads and pockets

1 pack of multi-colored paper

1 pack of stick glue

2 large bottles of hand sanitizer

3 boxes of Kleenex

1 container of baby wipes

1 pack of multicolored highlighters

2 marbled composition book, 100 sheets, wide ruled

2 rolls of paper towels

1 pair of earbuds/headphones

1 pack of dry erase markers

Fourth Grade KUE

2 packs of sheet protectors (one for each class)

1 pack of 10 dividers

1 pack of loose leaf wide-ruled notebook paper

4 plastic folders (with prongs and pockets)

1 pack of 24 wooden pencils

1 zipper pouch

2 boxes of Kleenex

4 spiral 1-subject notebooks

2 5-subject notebooks

2 boxes Crayola crayons

1 box colored pencils (art class)

1 box markers (art class)

1 4-pack glue sticks

1 pack of multicolored highlighters

2 pairs headphones or earbuds (one for each class to be kept at school for student use)

Girls:     Boys:

1 pack dry erase markers 

1 container hand sanitizer

1 pack 300 index cards 

1 roll paper towels

1 can disinfectant spray 

1 container Lysol wipes

1 pack blue or black ink pens 

1 box quart Ziploc bags

(for student use)

Fifth Grade KUE

1 pack of sheet protectors

1 1-inch binder with pockets inside

1 red plastic folder with prongs

1 composition notebook

1 pack of index cards

1 pack of dry erase markers (for student use)

4 packs of wide-ruled notebook paper (1 for each class)

1 pack of 10 dividers

4 packs of 24 pencils (1 pack for each class)

1 pack of multi-colored highlighters

1 zip up art bag (large pencil pouch)

1 pack of crayons

1 pack of crayons

1 pack of colored pencils

1 pack of glue sticks

1 pair of scissors

Headphones or earbuds (for student use)

1 can of disinfectant spray

1 bottle of hand sanitizer

1 container of disinfectant wipes

1 box of tissue

Sixth Grade KJHS

ICT 1:

Earbuds

1 large or 2 small disinfecting wipes

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 ½”- 2” binder

Colored pencils

Composition notebook

HISTORY:

5 subject Mead college ruled notebook

Glue sticks

Colored pencils

SCIENCE:

5-star advance college ruled 5 subject notebook

MATH:

3 ring 1 ½”- 2” binder

Bar erasers

Pencils

Composition notebook

2 packs loose-leaf paper

Boys…1 pack of colored printer paper

Girls…1 pack white printer paper

ELA:

1 ½”- 2” binder

Loose-leaf paper

Plastic 2 pocket folder with prongs

5 dividers

Single subject notebook

Pencils

Sheet protectors

Highlighters

Pencil sharpener

Earbuds

Seventh Grade KJHS

ICT 2:

Earbuds

Composition

MATH:

2” binder

Bar erasers

2 packs of loose-leaf paper

1 plastic folder with pockets

1 pack black dry erase markers

1 pack white copy/printer paper

HISTORY:

5 subject Mead college-ruled notebook or 1 ½”-2” binder

College ruled loose-leaf paper

Plastic folder with prongs

Highlighter

Pencils

Pens

ELA:

1 ½” binder

Earbuds

Highlighters

Lysol wipes

1 folder with pockets

SCIENCE:

1” 2” binder

Tabbed binder dividers

Loose-leaf paper

Pencils

Supply List Eighth Grade KJHS

TECH FOUNDATIONS:

Earbuds

1 large or 2 small disinfecting wipes

2 boxes Kleenex

1 ½” – 2” binder

8TH MATH OR ALGEBRA I:

5 subject notebook with pockets (5 star)

Colored pencils

Expo dry erase markers

Pencil

(Optional TI 30XS calculator for home)

SCIENCE:

1”-2” binder

Tabbed binder dividers

Loose-leaf paper

Pencils

ELA:

1 ½”-2” binder

8 tab dividers

2 pocket folder

Pencils

Blue or black pens

1 pack of highlighters

2 packages of loose-leaf paper

Colored pencils

Pencil pouch

Pencil sharpener

Earbuds

MS STUDIES/GEOGRAPHY:

1 ½”- 2 “ binder

Loose-leaf paper

Pencils

pens

Pre-K Greenlee Elementary

Please have these items the first day of school. Please write your child’s name on each item.

1 LARGE book bag (no rolling bags)

2 boxes CRAYOLA crayons, 24 count

2 large pink pearl erasers

1 plastic pencil box

1 box Kleenex

1 3-pack paper towels

4 Big Elmer’s washable glue sticks (purple)

1 3-pack Lysol or Clorox wipes

2 bottles of Germ-X

1 box of baby wipes

1 box of Ziploc bags

Extra set of clothes put in a Ziploc bag with child’s name on bag. Small pillow and small blanket. Please do not send full-size pillows and blankets.

K Greenlee Elementary

Please have these items the first day of school.

1 bookbag (no rolling bags)

3 primary 5/8 guide line pencil tablets

2 large containers of Clorox/Lysol wipes

3 bottles of Germ-X

1 bottle of liquid hand soap

2 boxes of Kleenex

2 rolls paper towels

1 pack of baby wipes

1 box of Ziploc bags

1 can of Lysol spray

Extra set of clothes. Please put child’s name on each item of clothing and supply items.

First Grade Greenlee Elementary

Book bag…please put name on this

3 boxes of 24 No. 2 yellow wooden pencils

3 boxes of crayons… please put name on these

3 disinfecting wipes

3 boxes of Kleenex

3 Blue horse or Top flight 5/8-inch primary tablets

1 pack of white copy paper

1 can of Lysol disinfecting spray

2 pink erasers

3 boxes of baby wipes

2 boxes of quart Ziploc bags

1 zipper pouch to put crayons in… please put name on this

1 roll of paper towels

1 stretchable OVERSIZE book cover… please put name on this

Glue sticks

Second Grade Greenlee Elementary

1 zipper trapper keeper

2 packs of loose-leaf paper

2 sticks of glue

4 24-counr boxes of crayons

1 large pack or erasers

3 boxes of No. 2 wooden pencils (wooden, not plastic coated; Ticonderoga is best)

3 boxes of Kleenex

1 large bottle of hand sanitizer

3 containers of disinfectant wipes

1 single subject notebook

1 3-ring zipper pencil pouch

1 backpack

1 box of Ziploc bags (boys-gallon size; girls-quart size)

2 packs of 2 dry erase markers

1 jumbo book cover

1 pair of children’s scissors

Supply List Third Grade Greenlee Elementary

1 large 2” 3-ring binder

1 pack of 8-count pocket dividers

1 pack of sheet protectors

1 3-ring zipper pencil pouch

2 boxes of 24-count crayons

1 scissors

2 large or 4 small glue sticks

2 boxes of tissue

3 pack antibacterial wipes (Clorox/Lysol)

3 4-packs of 24 count #2 pencils (Ticonderoga, Black Warrior, USA Gold)

3 composition notebooks

1 pack colored printer paper

4 packs of loose-leaf paper

4 pink erasers

2 pack pencil top erasers

1 roll of paper towels

2 small for 1 large liquid hand sanitizer

1 pack dry erase markers

2 yellow highlighters

Fourth Grade Greenlee Elementary

2 packs of loose-leaf paper

2 packs of glue sticks

3 packs of 24 count wooden pencils (Ticonderoga brand is best)

1 pack of colored pencils

1 pack of colored paper

2 one-subject notebooks

2 boxes of Kleenex

2 packs of disinfectant wipes

1 can of disinfectant spray

2 yellow highlighters

2 dry erase markers

2 bottles of Germ-X

Fifth Grade Greenlee Elementary

5 plastic pronged folders with pockets

1 pack of sheet protectors

2 packs of loose-leaf paper

4 packs of 24 count pencils

2 packs of highlighters

1 pack of 24 count Crayola crayons

1 pack of Crayola markers

2 black Sharpie markers

2 jumbo sized book covers

1 pack of colored copy paper

1 pack of construction paper

1 box of baby wipes

2 boxes of Kleenex

2 packs of Lysol wipes

1 can of Lysol disinfectant spray

2 rolls of paper towels

1 box of Ziploc bags

Sixth Grade Greenlee Elementary

Homeroom:

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 container of Clorox wipes

1 roll of paper towels

1 pack of 2 count Sharpies

4 packs of 24 count pencils

Reading:

plastic folder with pockets and prongs

yellow highlighters

2 jumbo book covers

Social Studies:

Plastic folder with  pockets and prongs

Sheet protectors

Math:

2 packs of wide ruled loose-leaf paper

3 pink pearl erasers

1 pack of white copy paper

1 five-star 5 subject notebook, college ruled

1 4-function calculator (non-scientific)

Science:

Plastic folder with  pockets and prongs

1 pack of white copy paper

English:

Plastic folder with  pockets and prongs

Highlighters

1 pack of pink pearl erasers

2 packs of wide ruled loose-leaf paper

1 pack of colored pencils

1 plain black composition notebook

Optional: Blue or black pens

Pre-K Long Creek Elementary

2 bottles of Germ-X, 30 oz.

1 pack of 3 Kleenex tissue

2 packs of wood pencils (Ticonderoga of USA Gold)

2 primary tablets (Multi-method primary tablet)

1 pack of 16 count crayons

2 packs of 6 glue sticks

1 container of baby wipes

1 pack of 2 roll paper towels

1 large book bag

1 1.5” 3-ring binder

2 cans of Lysol spray

1 kinder mat

1 extra change of clothes

1-quart size Ziploc bags

1-gallon size Ziploc bags

2 containers of Clorox wipes

2 bottles of hand soap

1 pack of large 3-count erasers

K Long Creek Elementary

1 bookbag (write child’s name on it)

1 box of crayons, 24-pack

2 packs of wooden pencils

8 glue sticks

2 bottles of hand sanitizer

2 boxes of Kleenex tissues

1 roll of paper towels

1 package of copier paper

2 containers of Clorox disinfectant wipes

1 container of Lysol disinfectant spray

1 box of gallon bags

4 plastic folders with pockets and prongs

2 primary tablets

First Grade Long Creek Elementary

4 packs of wooden pencils (keep 1 pack for home use)

3 plastic folders with prongs and pockets

1 pair of scissors

2 boxes of 24-count Crayola crayons (keep 1 pack for home use)

3 packs of wide ruled 150 count loose-leaf paper (keep 1 pack for home use)

1 large book cover

1 plastic pencil box

2 small glue sticks

3 packs of pencil eraser caps

1 bottle of hand soap

1 32 oz. or 3 10 oz. bottles of Germ-X

3 large boxes of Kleenex tissues

3 containers of disinfectant Lysol or Clorox wipes

10 sheet protectors

Second Grade Long Creek Elementary

3 packs of loose-leaf paper

3 12 oz. or 1 40 oz. bottle of Germ-X

1 container of Clorox wipes

5 plastic two-pocket folders (black, blue, green, red, and yellow)

4 boxes of Kleenex

1 box of crayons

2 rolls of paper towels

3 packs of pink pearl erasers

1 large cloth book cover

1 glue stick and 1 bottle of glue

1 pack of colored pencils

10 packs of 10 pencils or 5 packs of 20 pencils (no mechanical pencils)

1 pencil pouch cloth (NO BOXES)

Please put child’s name on all school supplies.

Third Grade Long Creek Elementary

3 boxes of Kleenex

2 bottles of Germ X

2 plastic 2-pocket folders (blue & green)

2 red and yellow 3-pronged folders

6 boxes of pencils (no mechanical pencils)

2 packs of pencil top erasers

2 containers of Clorox wipes

1 pack of white copier paper

3 large cloth book covers

1 pencil bag

1 pack of wide ruled loose-leaf notebook paper

2 packs of colorful index cards

1 pack of highlighters

1 pack of black permanent markers

10 one-subject tablets

Please put child’s name on all school supplies. Supplies are subject to change as more supplies may be needed.

Fourth Grade Long Creek Elementary

** indicates items to be turned in to the homeroom teacher

3 boxes of Kleenex**

2 12-oz. Germ X**

#2 pencils (year’s supply)

Erasers

1 student dictionary **

2 1-in. binders

Notebook paper (year’s supply)

1 box of crayons or colored pencils

1 pack of index cards

1 pair of student scissors

All supplies should be clearly labeled with student’s name.

Fifth Grade Long Creek Elementary

*indicates items students should keep with them throughout the year

3 packs of pencils*

2 packs of erasers

1 bottle of Germ-X

2 1 in. binders*

1 pack of highlighters*

3 packs of loose-leaf paper*

3 boxes of Kleenex tissue

1 container of Clorox wipes

1 pack of copier paper

1 small pack of graphing paper

Sixth Grade Long Creek Elementary

1-inch binder

Composition notebook

Wooden pencils

Wide-ruled filler paper

College-ruled filler paper

Germ-X (2)

Kleenex (3)

Clorox wipes (3)

Disinfectant spray (2)

Copy paper (1)

Colored card stock paper (1)

Paper towels (2)

Orange 3 prong/pocket folder (1)

1 subject notebook

Black expo markers

Gifted Long Creek Elementary

1 pack or erasers

1 small bottle Germ X

1 pack Crayola markers

1 pack of colored pencils

1 pack of #2 pencils

1 roll of paper towels

1 pack of colored pencils

3 large glue sticks

K Presbyterian Day School

Regular backpack-ONLY ZIP TYPE BAGS

Pencil/crayon box

2 large glue sticks

2 boxes of 16-count Crayola crayons

1 box of colored pencils for the classroom

Box of crayons for home

4 tablets with eight lines on a page

24-count or 2 12-packs of number 2 pencils, Ticonderoga brand. Please send this brand only.

4 large pink flat erasers

1 pack pencil top erasers

Crayola washable markers (classic colors)

1 disinfectant hand gel

Scissors

2 green plastic folders with 2 pockets and clasps

2 yellow plastic folders with 2 pockets and clasps

4 containers of Clorox wipes

1 large or 2 small color/activity book

2 rolls of paper towels

1 pencil sharpener

1 pack of sheet protectors

1 box of gallon size and 1 box of quart size Ziploc bags

Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches

Art: 1 package of colored pencils and one pack of white drawing paper

$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee

For children staying until 3:00: rest mat, small blanket, small pillow

NOTE: Please be certain all supplies are clearly labeled with your child’s name in permanent marker before bringing to school.

First Grade Presbyterian Day School

1 backpack…no messenger bags or duffel bags, please

3 solid-colored, plastic only, pocket folders

2 boxes of Crayola crayons, box of 24 count

1 large glue stick

1 pencil zipper bag

1 wooden ruler with inches and centimeters

1 wide ruled notebook

2 primary tablets with 8 lines

1 Fiskars scissors

3 packages of pencil top erasers

1 81/2 x 11 in. dry erase board with 2 dry erase markers

2 boxes of Kleenex or Puffs brand tissue (Please send more if your child is prone to lots of colds or allergies.

1 large bottle Germ-X

1 large box Clorox wipes

1 box of sandwich bags

Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches

$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee

Art: 1 package of colored pencils and one pack of white drawing paper

NOTE: Please be certain all supplies are clearly labeled with your child’s name in permanent marker before bringing to school.

Second Grade Presbyterian Day School

1 backpack

2 Crayola crayons, box of 24 count

2 glue sticks

1 package of construction paper (loose, not in tablet form)

1 Fiskars scissors

1 pump bottle antibacterial hand sanitizer

2 rolls paper towels

3 boxes of Clorox wipes

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 space maker plastic pencil box

2 packages of #2 Dixon Ticonderoga wooden pencils (Please do not send plastic covered pencils.)

3 packages of pencil topper erasers

1 ruler with centimeters and inches (wooden, metal, or hard plastic)

1 green plastic pocket folder

1 yellow plastic pocket folder

1 orange plastic pocket folder

1 1 ½ in. loose-leaf binder

3 packages wide-ruled loose-leaf notebook paper

Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches

$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee

Art: 1 package of colored pencils and one pack of white drawing paper

NOTE: Please be certain all supplies are clearly labeled with your child’s name in permanent marker before bringing to school.

Third Grade Presbyterian Day School

1 NIV Bible

1 pkg. pencil cap erasers

1 box of Crayola crayons, 24 count

1 box of Crayola markers

1 box of color pencils

1 pair of scissors

Highlighters

2 Elmer’s glue sticks or rubber cement

1 ruler with inches, centimeters, millimeters

1 zipper pencil bag

1 red pen

1 plastic pocket folder

1 package #2 black Ticonderoga pencils or mechanical pencils

1 package of wide-ruled paper

1 back pack

1 box of Kleenex tissue

1 box of Clorox wipes

1 roll of paper towels

Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches

$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee

Art: 1 package of colored pencils and one pack of colored paper (no construction paper)

Fourth Grade Presbyterian Day School

1 NIV Bible

3 yellow highlighters

1 box of Crayola markers

1 box of colored pencils

1 binder with dividers

1 plastic folder with pockets for science

1 ½ to 2 in. binder with loose-leaf paper for reading

4 packages of wider-ruled notebook paper

1 package of #2 Dixon Ticonderoga pencils (Please do not bring plastic-covered or mechanical pencils.)

1 package of pencil top erasers

1 pencil box

2 red ink pens

1 pair of scissors

1 large bottle of Elmer’s glue

1 ruler with centimeters, millimeters, and inches

1 red pen

2 highlighters (different colors)

1 assignment notepad

3 boxes of Kleenex

Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches.

Spanish: 1 black erase marker and 1 dry erase board (no larger than 10 x 10); 1 folder for tests; 1 9 3/4 x 7 1/2 composition notebook

Bible: highlighter and a folder with pockets

$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee

Art: 1 pack of white watercolor paper

Fifth Grade Presbyterian Day School

1 NIV Bible

1 box crayons

1 box Crayola markers

1 box colored pencils

2 highlighters

1 2 pocket plastic folder (color of your choice)

1 supply box (large enough to hold markers, pencils, crayons, etc.)

1 pair of scissors

1 bottle of glue

1 binder with loose-leaf paper and subject dividers for reading, language, math, science, history, spelling, Spanish and Bible

1 5-subject notebook for Science

1 package of #2 pencils (may use mechanical pencils but must supply own lead refills)

1 box of Kleenex

1 ruler marked in centimeters, millimeter, and inches

1 red pen

2 highlighters (different colors)

Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches

Spanish for new students: one black erase marker; one dry erase board (no larger than 10 x 10); 1 folder for tests; 1 9 ¾ x 7 ½ composition notebook

Bible: highlighter and folder with pockets

$20 Accelerated reading lab fee

Art: 1 pack of watercolor paper

Sixth Grade Presbyterian Day School

1 NIV Bible

1 box crayons

1 box Crayola markers

1 box colored pencils

1 ½ to 2-inch binder with loose-leaf paper for reading

1 large binder with loose-leaf paper and subject dividers

1 supply box (large enough to hold markers, pencils, crayons, etc.)

1 pair of scissors

1 bottle of glue

1 homework notebook/pad

2 plastic folders for history and math

1 package of #2 pencils

1 protractor

1 compass

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 ruler marked in centimeters, millimeter, and inches

1 red pen

2 highlighters (different colors)

Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches

Spanish for new students: one black erase marker; one dry erase board (no larger than 10 x 10); 1 folder for tests; 1 9 ¾ x 7 ½ composition notebook

Bible: highlighter and folder with pockets

$20 Accelerated reading lab fee

Art: 1 pack of watercolor paper

