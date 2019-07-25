Back to School supply lists
PreK KLE
1 backpack without wheels
1 nap mat (blue and red)
2 plastic folders with two pockets and three prongs
4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons (regular size, not jumbo)
4 Elmer’s glue sticks
1 zippered cloth art bag for pencils and crayons (no plastic bags or boxes)
2 Crayola watercolor pack
1 package of colored printer paper or colored cardstock
1 package of coffee filters (used for snack daily)
1 box of quart Ziploc bags (girls bring only)
1 box of gallon Ziploc bags (boys bring only)
2 boxes of tissue
1 pack of baby wipes
1 three pack set of Clorox Wipes
Kindergarten KLE
1 backpack without wheels
1 nap mat (thin blue and red mat/NO cloth mats, covers, blankets or pillows)
2 plastic folders with two pockets and three prongs
4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons (regular size, not jumbo)
8 Elmer’s glue sticks
1 12 oz. bottler of Germ-X
4 rolls of paper towels
2 boxes of tissue
1 box of baby wipes
2 packages of #2 yellow wooden pencils. They will need at least 40 for the school year. Ticonderoga sharpen the best.
4 containers of Clorox or Lysol wipes
1 box of quart Ziploc storage bags
1 box of gallon Ziploc storage bags
1 nylon/cloth pencil pouch
1 package of 50 cap erasers
1 pair of headphones, NO earbuds
1 package of coffee filters (used for snack daily)
First Grade KLE
1 backpack
1 zippered cloth bag (large enough to hold scissors, glue sticks and crayons)
40 #2 plain wooden pencils
4 Elmer’s glue sticks
1 pair of Fiskars scissors
4 8-line tablets
2 spiral notebooks
6 plastic (3-prong) folders, MUST BE PLASTIC, NOT PAPER
2 bottles of Germ X
1 bag of cap erasers
3 boxes of Kleenex
3 rolls of paper towels
1 box of baby wipes
3 canisters of antibacterial wipes (Clorox or Lysol)
1 package of coffee filters
1 package of colored printer paper, not cardstock
1 pair of headphones for Chromebooks
Boys: 1 box of gallon storage bags
Girls: 1 box of zip-close sandwich bags
Second Grade KME
Backpack, no rollers
1 pair of Fiskars scissors, blunt tip
3 boxes of Crayola crayons, 24 count
4 packages of #2 pencils, 12 count (Ticonderoga preferred or USA Gold)
1 pack of sheet protectors
2 packages of cap erasers, 12 count
1 cloth art bag
4 plastic folders with brads and pockets
2 large bottles of hand sanitizer
3 boxes of Kleenex
1 large container of Clorox or Lysol wipes
1 pack of multicolored highlighters
2 rolls of paper towels
1 pair of headphones
1 pack of colored paper
1 box of gallon Ziploc bags
1 marbled composition book, 100 sheets, wide ruled
Third Grade KME
1 pair of Fiskars scissors, blunt tip
3 boxes of Crayola crayons, 24 count
4 packages of #2 pencils, 12 count
4 packages of cap erasers, 12 count
1 cloth art bag
2packages of wide-ruled notebook paper
1 primary tablet for cursive writing
4 plastic folders with brads and pockets
1 pack of multi-colored paper
1 pack of stick glue
2 large bottles of hand sanitizer
3 boxes of Kleenex
1 container of baby wipes
1 pack of multicolored highlighters
2 marbled composition book, 100 sheets, wide ruled
2 rolls of paper towels
1 pair of earbuds/headphones
1 pack of dry erase markers
Fourth Grade KUE
2 packs of sheet protectors (one for each class)
1 pack of 10 dividers
1 pack of loose leaf wide-ruled notebook paper
4 plastic folders (with prongs and pockets)
1 pack of 24 wooden pencils
1 zipper pouch
2 boxes of Kleenex
4 spiral 1-subject notebooks
2 5-subject notebooks
2 boxes Crayola crayons
1 box colored pencils (art class)
1 box markers (art class)
1 4-pack glue sticks
1 pack of multicolored highlighters
2 pairs headphones or earbuds (one for each class to be kept at school for student use)
Girls: Boys:
1 pack dry erase markers
1 container hand sanitizer
1 pack 300 index cards
1 roll paper towels
1 can disinfectant spray
1 container Lysol wipes
1 pack blue or black ink pens
1 box quart Ziploc bags
(for student use)
Fifth Grade KUE
1 pack of sheet protectors
1 1-inch binder with pockets inside
1 red plastic folder with prongs
1 composition notebook
1 pack of index cards
1 pack of dry erase markers (for student use)
4 packs of wide-ruled notebook paper (1 for each class)
1 pack of 10 dividers
4 packs of 24 pencils (1 pack for each class)
1 pack of multi-colored highlighters
1 zip up art bag (large pencil pouch)
1 pack of crayons
1 pack of crayons
1 pack of colored pencils
1 pack of glue sticks
1 pair of scissors
Headphones or earbuds (for student use)
1 can of disinfectant spray
1 bottle of hand sanitizer
1 container of disinfectant wipes
1 box of tissue
Sixth Grade KJHS
ICT 1:
Earbuds
1 large or 2 small disinfecting wipes
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 ½”- 2” binder
Colored pencils
Composition notebook
HISTORY:
5 subject Mead college ruled notebook
Glue sticks
Colored pencils
SCIENCE:
5-star advance college ruled 5 subject notebook
MATH:
3 ring 1 ½”- 2” binder
Bar erasers
Pencils
Composition notebook
2 packs loose-leaf paper
Boys…1 pack of colored printer paper
Girls…1 pack white printer paper
ELA:
1 ½”- 2” binder
Loose-leaf paper
Plastic 2 pocket folder with prongs
5 dividers
Single subject notebook
Pencils
Sheet protectors
Highlighters
Pencil sharpener
Earbuds
Seventh Grade KJHS
ICT 2:
Earbuds
Composition
MATH:
2” binder
Bar erasers
2 packs of loose-leaf paper
1 plastic folder with pockets
1 pack black dry erase markers
1 pack white copy/printer paper
HISTORY:
5 subject Mead college-ruled notebook or 1 ½”-2” binder
College ruled loose-leaf paper
Plastic folder with prongs
Highlighter
Pencils
Pens
ELA:
1 ½” binder
Earbuds
Highlighters
Lysol wipes
1 folder with pockets
SCIENCE:
1” 2” binder
Tabbed binder dividers
Loose-leaf paper
Pencils
Supply List Eighth Grade KJHS
TECH FOUNDATIONS:
Earbuds
1 large or 2 small disinfecting wipes
2 boxes Kleenex
1 ½” – 2” binder
8TH MATH OR ALGEBRA I:
5 subject notebook with pockets (5 star)
Colored pencils
Expo dry erase markers
Pencil
(Optional TI 30XS calculator for home)
SCIENCE:
1”-2” binder
Tabbed binder dividers
Loose-leaf paper
Pencils
ELA:
1 ½”-2” binder
8 tab dividers
2 pocket folder
Pencils
Blue or black pens
1 pack of highlighters
2 packages of loose-leaf paper
Colored pencils
Pencil pouch
Pencil sharpener
Earbuds
MS STUDIES/GEOGRAPHY:
1 ½”- 2 “ binder
Loose-leaf paper
Pencils
pens
Pre-K Greenlee Elementary
Please have these items the first day of school. Please write your child’s name on each item.
1 LARGE book bag (no rolling bags)
2 boxes CRAYOLA crayons, 24 count
2 large pink pearl erasers
1 plastic pencil box
1 box Kleenex
1 3-pack paper towels
4 Big Elmer’s washable glue sticks (purple)
1 3-pack Lysol or Clorox wipes
2 bottles of Germ-X
1 box of baby wipes
1 box of Ziploc bags
Extra set of clothes put in a Ziploc bag with child’s name on bag. Small pillow and small blanket. Please do not send full-size pillows and blankets.
K Greenlee Elementary
Please have these items the first day of school.
1 bookbag (no rolling bags)
3 primary 5/8 guide line pencil tablets
2 large containers of Clorox/Lysol wipes
3 bottles of Germ-X
1 bottle of liquid hand soap
2 boxes of Kleenex
2 rolls paper towels
1 pack of baby wipes
1 box of Ziploc bags
1 can of Lysol spray
Extra set of clothes. Please put child’s name on each item of clothing and supply items.
First Grade Greenlee Elementary
Book bag…please put name on this
3 boxes of 24 No. 2 yellow wooden pencils
3 boxes of crayons… please put name on these
3 disinfecting wipes
3 boxes of Kleenex
3 Blue horse or Top flight 5/8-inch primary tablets
1 pack of white copy paper
1 can of Lysol disinfecting spray
2 pink erasers
3 boxes of baby wipes
2 boxes of quart Ziploc bags
1 zipper pouch to put crayons in… please put name on this
1 roll of paper towels
1 stretchable OVERSIZE book cover… please put name on this
Glue sticks
Second Grade Greenlee Elementary
1 zipper trapper keeper
2 packs of loose-leaf paper
2 sticks of glue
4 24-counr boxes of crayons
1 large pack or erasers
3 boxes of No. 2 wooden pencils (wooden, not plastic coated; Ticonderoga is best)
3 boxes of Kleenex
1 large bottle of hand sanitizer
3 containers of disinfectant wipes
1 single subject notebook
1 3-ring zipper pencil pouch
1 backpack
1 box of Ziploc bags (boys-gallon size; girls-quart size)
2 packs of 2 dry erase markers
1 jumbo book cover
1 pair of children’s scissors
Supply List Third Grade Greenlee Elementary
1 large 2” 3-ring binder
1 pack of 8-count pocket dividers
1 pack of sheet protectors
1 3-ring zipper pencil pouch
2 boxes of 24-count crayons
1 scissors
2 large or 4 small glue sticks
2 boxes of tissue
3 pack antibacterial wipes (Clorox/Lysol)
3 4-packs of 24 count #2 pencils (Ticonderoga, Black Warrior, USA Gold)
3 composition notebooks
1 pack colored printer paper
4 packs of loose-leaf paper
4 pink erasers
2 pack pencil top erasers
1 roll of paper towels
2 small for 1 large liquid hand sanitizer
1 pack dry erase markers
2 yellow highlighters
Fourth Grade Greenlee Elementary
2 packs of loose-leaf paper
2 packs of glue sticks
3 packs of 24 count wooden pencils (Ticonderoga brand is best)
1 pack of colored pencils
1 pack of colored paper
2 one-subject notebooks
2 boxes of Kleenex
2 packs of disinfectant wipes
1 can of disinfectant spray
2 yellow highlighters
2 dry erase markers
2 bottles of Germ-X
Fifth Grade Greenlee Elementary
5 plastic pronged folders with pockets
1 pack of sheet protectors
2 packs of loose-leaf paper
4 packs of 24 count pencils
2 packs of highlighters
1 pack of 24 count Crayola crayons
1 pack of Crayola markers
2 black Sharpie markers
2 jumbo sized book covers
1 pack of colored copy paper
1 pack of construction paper
1 box of baby wipes
2 boxes of Kleenex
2 packs of Lysol wipes
1 can of Lysol disinfectant spray
2 rolls of paper towels
1 box of Ziploc bags
Sixth Grade Greenlee Elementary
Homeroom:
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 container of Clorox wipes
1 roll of paper towels
1 pack of 2 count Sharpies
4 packs of 24 count pencils
Reading:
plastic folder with pockets and prongs
yellow highlighters
2 jumbo book covers
Social Studies:
Plastic folder with pockets and prongs
Sheet protectors
Math:
2 packs of wide ruled loose-leaf paper
3 pink pearl erasers
1 pack of white copy paper
1 five-star 5 subject notebook, college ruled
1 4-function calculator (non-scientific)
Science:
Plastic folder with pockets and prongs
1 pack of white copy paper
English:
Plastic folder with pockets and prongs
Highlighters
1 pack of pink pearl erasers
2 packs of wide ruled loose-leaf paper
1 pack of colored pencils
1 plain black composition notebook
Optional: Blue or black pens
Pre-K Long Creek Elementary
2 bottles of Germ-X, 30 oz.
1 pack of 3 Kleenex tissue
2 packs of wood pencils (Ticonderoga of USA Gold)
2 primary tablets (Multi-method primary tablet)
1 pack of 16 count crayons
2 packs of 6 glue sticks
1 container of baby wipes
1 pack of 2 roll paper towels
1 large book bag
1 1.5” 3-ring binder
2 cans of Lysol spray
1 kinder mat
1 extra change of clothes
1-quart size Ziploc bags
1-gallon size Ziploc bags
2 containers of Clorox wipes
2 bottles of hand soap
1 pack of large 3-count erasers
K Long Creek Elementary
1 bookbag (write child’s name on it)
1 box of crayons, 24-pack
2 packs of wooden pencils
8 glue sticks
2 bottles of hand sanitizer
2 boxes of Kleenex tissues
1 roll of paper towels
1 package of copier paper
2 containers of Clorox disinfectant wipes
1 container of Lysol disinfectant spray
1 box of gallon bags
4 plastic folders with pockets and prongs
2 primary tablets
First Grade Long Creek Elementary
4 packs of wooden pencils (keep 1 pack for home use)
3 plastic folders with prongs and pockets
1 pair of scissors
2 boxes of 24-count Crayola crayons (keep 1 pack for home use)
3 packs of wide ruled 150 count loose-leaf paper (keep 1 pack for home use)
1 large book cover
1 plastic pencil box
2 small glue sticks
3 packs of pencil eraser caps
1 bottle of hand soap
1 32 oz. or 3 10 oz. bottles of Germ-X
3 large boxes of Kleenex tissues
3 containers of disinfectant Lysol or Clorox wipes
10 sheet protectors
Second Grade Long Creek Elementary
3 packs of loose-leaf paper
3 12 oz. or 1 40 oz. bottle of Germ-X
1 container of Clorox wipes
5 plastic two-pocket folders (black, blue, green, red, and yellow)
4 boxes of Kleenex
1 box of crayons
2 rolls of paper towels
3 packs of pink pearl erasers
1 large cloth book cover
1 glue stick and 1 bottle of glue
1 pack of colored pencils
10 packs of 10 pencils or 5 packs of 20 pencils (no mechanical pencils)
1 pencil pouch cloth (NO BOXES)
Please put child’s name on all school supplies.
Third Grade Long Creek Elementary
3 boxes of Kleenex
2 bottles of Germ X
2 plastic 2-pocket folders (blue & green)
2 red and yellow 3-pronged folders
6 boxes of pencils (no mechanical pencils)
2 packs of pencil top erasers
2 containers of Clorox wipes
1 pack of white copier paper
3 large cloth book covers
1 pencil bag
1 pack of wide ruled loose-leaf notebook paper
2 packs of colorful index cards
1 pack of highlighters
1 pack of black permanent markers
10 one-subject tablets
Please put child’s name on all school supplies. Supplies are subject to change as more supplies may be needed.
Fourth Grade Long Creek Elementary
** indicates items to be turned in to the homeroom teacher
3 boxes of Kleenex**
2 12-oz. Germ X**
#2 pencils (year’s supply)
Erasers
1 student dictionary **
2 1-in. binders
Notebook paper (year’s supply)
1 box of crayons or colored pencils
1 pack of index cards
1 pair of student scissors
All supplies should be clearly labeled with student’s name.
Fifth Grade Long Creek Elementary
*indicates items students should keep with them throughout the year
3 packs of pencils*
2 packs of erasers
1 bottle of Germ-X
2 1 in. binders*
1 pack of highlighters*
3 packs of loose-leaf paper*
3 boxes of Kleenex tissue
1 container of Clorox wipes
1 pack of copier paper
1 small pack of graphing paper
Sixth Grade Long Creek Elementary
1-inch binder
Composition notebook
Wooden pencils
Wide-ruled filler paper
College-ruled filler paper
Germ-X (2)
Kleenex (3)
Clorox wipes (3)
Disinfectant spray (2)
Copy paper (1)
Colored card stock paper (1)
Paper towels (2)
Orange 3 prong/pocket folder (1)
1 subject notebook
Black expo markers
Gifted Long Creek Elementary
1 pack or erasers
1 small bottle Germ X
1 pack Crayola markers
1 pack of colored pencils
1 pack of #2 pencils
1 roll of paper towels
1 pack of colored pencils
3 large glue sticks
K Presbyterian Day School
Regular backpack-ONLY ZIP TYPE BAGS
Pencil/crayon box
2 large glue sticks
2 boxes of 16-count Crayola crayons
1 box of colored pencils for the classroom
Box of crayons for home
4 tablets with eight lines on a page
24-count or 2 12-packs of number 2 pencils, Ticonderoga brand. Please send this brand only.
4 large pink flat erasers
1 pack pencil top erasers
Crayola washable markers (classic colors)
1 disinfectant hand gel
Scissors
2 green plastic folders with 2 pockets and clasps
2 yellow plastic folders with 2 pockets and clasps
4 containers of Clorox wipes
1 large or 2 small color/activity book
2 rolls of paper towels
1 pencil sharpener
1 pack of sheet protectors
1 box of gallon size and 1 box of quart size Ziploc bags
Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches
Art: 1 package of colored pencils and one pack of white drawing paper
$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee
For children staying until 3:00: rest mat, small blanket, small pillow
NOTE: Please be certain all supplies are clearly labeled with your child’s name in permanent marker before bringing to school.
First Grade Presbyterian Day School
1 backpack…no messenger bags or duffel bags, please
3 solid-colored, plastic only, pocket folders
2 boxes of Crayola crayons, box of 24 count
1 large glue stick
1 pencil zipper bag
1 wooden ruler with inches and centimeters
1 wide ruled notebook
2 primary tablets with 8 lines
1 Fiskars scissors
3 packages of pencil top erasers
1 81/2 x 11 in. dry erase board with 2 dry erase markers
2 boxes of Kleenex or Puffs brand tissue (Please send more if your child is prone to lots of colds or allergies.
1 large bottle Germ-X
1 large box Clorox wipes
1 box of sandwich bags
Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches
$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee
Art: 1 package of colored pencils and one pack of white drawing paper
NOTE: Please be certain all supplies are clearly labeled with your child’s name in permanent marker before bringing to school.
Second Grade Presbyterian Day School
1 backpack
2 Crayola crayons, box of 24 count
2 glue sticks
1 package of construction paper (loose, not in tablet form)
1 Fiskars scissors
1 pump bottle antibacterial hand sanitizer
2 rolls paper towels
3 boxes of Clorox wipes
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 space maker plastic pencil box
2 packages of #2 Dixon Ticonderoga wooden pencils (Please do not send plastic covered pencils.)
3 packages of pencil topper erasers
1 ruler with centimeters and inches (wooden, metal, or hard plastic)
1 green plastic pocket folder
1 yellow plastic pocket folder
1 orange plastic pocket folder
1 1 ½ in. loose-leaf binder
3 packages wide-ruled loose-leaf notebook paper
Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches
$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee
Art: 1 package of colored pencils and one pack of white drawing paper
NOTE: Please be certain all supplies are clearly labeled with your child’s name in permanent marker before bringing to school.
Third Grade Presbyterian Day School
1 NIV Bible
1 pkg. pencil cap erasers
1 box of Crayola crayons, 24 count
1 box of Crayola markers
1 box of color pencils
1 pair of scissors
Highlighters
2 Elmer’s glue sticks or rubber cement
1 ruler with inches, centimeters, millimeters
1 zipper pencil bag
1 red pen
1 plastic pocket folder
1 package #2 black Ticonderoga pencils or mechanical pencils
1 package of wide-ruled paper
1 back pack
1 box of Kleenex tissue
1 box of Clorox wipes
1 roll of paper towels
Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches
$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee
Art: 1 package of colored pencils and one pack of colored paper (no construction paper)
Fourth Grade Presbyterian Day School
1 NIV Bible
3 yellow highlighters
1 box of Crayola markers
1 box of colored pencils
1 binder with dividers
1 plastic folder with pockets for science
1 ½ to 2 in. binder with loose-leaf paper for reading
4 packages of wider-ruled notebook paper
1 package of #2 Dixon Ticonderoga pencils (Please do not bring plastic-covered or mechanical pencils.)
1 package of pencil top erasers
1 pencil box
2 red ink pens
1 pair of scissors
1 large bottle of Elmer’s glue
1 ruler with centimeters, millimeters, and inches
1 red pen
2 highlighters (different colors)
1 assignment notepad
3 boxes of Kleenex
Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches.
Spanish: 1 black erase marker and 1 dry erase board (no larger than 10 x 10); 1 folder for tests; 1 9 3/4 x 7 1/2 composition notebook
Bible: highlighter and a folder with pockets
$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee
Art: 1 pack of white watercolor paper
Fifth Grade Presbyterian Day School
1 NIV Bible
1 box crayons
1 box Crayola markers
1 box colored pencils
2 highlighters
1 2 pocket plastic folder (color of your choice)
1 supply box (large enough to hold markers, pencils, crayons, etc.)
1 pair of scissors
1 bottle of glue
1 binder with loose-leaf paper and subject dividers for reading, language, math, science, history, spelling, Spanish and Bible
1 5-subject notebook for Science
1 package of #2 pencils (may use mechanical pencils but must supply own lead refills)
1 box of Kleenex
1 ruler marked in centimeters, millimeter, and inches
1 red pen
2 highlighters (different colors)
Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches
Spanish for new students: one black erase marker; one dry erase board (no larger than 10 x 10); 1 folder for tests; 1 9 ¾ x 7 ½ composition notebook
Bible: highlighter and folder with pockets
$20 Accelerated reading lab fee
Art: 1 pack of watercolor paper
Sixth Grade Presbyterian Day School
1 NIV Bible
1 box crayons
1 box Crayola markers
1 box colored pencils
1 ½ to 2-inch binder with loose-leaf paper for reading
1 large binder with loose-leaf paper and subject dividers
1 supply box (large enough to hold markers, pencils, crayons, etc.)
1 pair of scissors
1 bottle of glue
1 homework notebook/pad
2 plastic folders for history and math
1 package of #2 pencils
1 protractor
1 compass
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 ruler marked in centimeters, millimeter, and inches
1 red pen
2 highlighters (different colors)
Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches
Spanish for new students: one black erase marker; one dry erase board (no larger than 10 x 10); 1 folder for tests; 1 9 ¾ x 7 ½ composition notebook
Bible: highlighter and folder with pockets
$20 Accelerated reading lab fee
Art: 1 pack of watercolor paper