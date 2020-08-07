Attala still dry for hard liquor sales

Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:54pm

House Bill 1087 passed the Mississippi legislature, making possession of alcoholic beverages, beer and light wine legal state-wide. 

What it does not change is sale and distribution. In Attala County, beer and light wine are still permitted for sale, but alcoholic beverage sale is prohibited.

The chart at right was  made available on the Mississippi Department of Revenue website after the legislation passed.

Should Attala County wish to make changes to related laws, it would be need to be put before the voters. It cannot be changed by local officials.

