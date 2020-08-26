Attala native awarded Ambassador of Peace Medal

Attala County native Carl Alexander of Farifield, Texas, pictured here with his wife, June, received the Ambassador of Peace Medal on July 25, for his service in the Korean War. The award ceremony and the following reception were held at the Veterans Remembrance Park of Teague, Texas. Alexander, a 1948 graduate of Kosciusko High school, turned 91 on July 29, and he and June celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in May. They have three daughters, Carla Wettermark, Joyce Hubert,and Terri Higdon. Misty Michelle Werth, a tech sergeant in the Air Force, presented the award to her grandfather. Alexander owned Carl’s Auto Parts in Teague until he sold it in 1984, but continued to work at the shop part-time, then worked at Leon’s Garage one day a week until he retired. Son of the late Oscar and Alma Townsend Alexander, Carl has two brothers, John and Larry Alexander, who currently live in Attala County, as well as numerous cousins. As long as they were physically able, Carl and June traveled to Attala County to attend the yearly family reunion at North Union Church near the Hesterville community.