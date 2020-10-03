Attala County Primary results (unofficial)
- 438 reads
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:39pm
Unofficial results for the March 10 Primary Election. Approximately 250 absentee, affidavit and curbside ballots will not be added to final results until tomorrow.
President - Democrat
Joseph Biden - 1487
Michael Bloomberg - 49
Pete Buttigieg - 2
Tulsi Gabbard - 11
Amy Klobuchar - 0
Deval Patrick - 1
Bernie Sanders - 291
Tom Steyer - 3
Elizabeth Warren - 9
Andrew Yang - 5
Senate - Democrat
Tobey Bartee - 59
Jensen Bohren - 65
Mike Espy - 1721
2nd Congressional District - Democrat
Sonia Rathburn - 130
Bennie G. Thompson - 1691
President - Republican
Rocky De La Fuente - 2
Donald J. Trump - 1529
Bill Weld - 10
Senate - Republican
Cindy Hyde-Smith - 1500
2nd Congressional District - Republican
Thomas L. Carey - 662
Brian Flowers - 444
B.C. Hammond - 249