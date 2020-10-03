Attala County Primary results (unofficial)

Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:39pm

Unofficial results for the March 10 Primary Election. Approximately 250 absentee, affidavit and curbside ballots will not be added to final results until tomorrow.

 

President - Democrat

Joseph Biden - 1487

Michael Bloomberg - 49

Pete Buttigieg - 2

Tulsi Gabbard - 11

Amy Klobuchar - 0

Deval Patrick - 1

Bernie Sanders - 291

Tom Steyer - 3

Elizabeth Warren - 9

Andrew Yang - 5

 

Senate - Democrat

Tobey Bartee - 59

Jensen Bohren - 65

Mike Espy - 1721

 

2nd Congressional District - Democrat

Sonia Rathburn - 130

Bennie G. Thompson - 1691

 

President - Republican

Rocky De La Fuente - 2

Donald J. Trump - 1529

Bill Weld - 10

 

Senate - Republican

Cindy Hyde-Smith - 1500

 

2nd Congressional District - Republican

Thomas L. Carey - 662

Brian Flowers - 444

B.C. Hammond - 249

 

 

