Attala County COVID-19 testing set for Thursday, Aug. 6

Residents of Attala County and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Attala is among a group of counties where these events will be held this week, including Perry, Tishomingo, Panola, Lincoln, Union, Clay and Quitman counties.

Testing at the Attala County Coliseum, on Highway 12, will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Thousands of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day August 3, a total 10,466 people at 179 one-day testing sites statewide, plus another 18,283 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and West Street Farmers Market, for a total of 28,749 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.