Attala County COVID-19 testing set for Saturday, June 13

Residents of Attala County and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, June 13, as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Wayne, Oktibbeha, Newton and Tate counties. Testing on Monday in Jackson and in Clarke and Coahoma counties was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient. The C Spire Health app is no longer a screening tool for COVID-19 testing.

The Attala County testing will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at the Attala County Coliseum, 550 Mississippi 12, Kosciusko.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day June 6, a total 3,226 people at 89 one-day testing sites statewide, plus another 7,314 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and West Street Farmers Market, for a total of 10,540 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.