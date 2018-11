Holiday foods were in abundance Friday at the annual Tasters Luncheon sponsored by Helping Hands Ministry. The event was hosted by First Baptist Church and held in the Son Building where an array of food was served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts