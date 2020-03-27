911 explains new info collected from those calling for emergency services

According to Elizabeth Peteet, Kosciusko-Attala E911 director, her staff will now ask a number of new questions when citizens call for the city or county for emergency services.

Having these questions answered, she said, ensures that emergency responders are best-prepared to provide services while protecting both themselves and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a written statement, Peteet explains:

“The U S Department of Health and Human Services along with the Mississippi State Department of Health have issued guidance to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) and Emergency Dispatch Centers to help safeguard our emergency first responders. Effective immediately, for incoming 911 or administrative calls, dispatchers/calltakers will begin a protocol of asking the following questions before dispatching or sending law enforcement, fire and EMS first responders to that location.

∗ Have you or others at location had any of the following: FEVER, COUGH, AND SHORTNESS OF BREATH OR DIFFICULTY BREATHING?

∗ Have you had contact with someone with flu-like illness? And if so, when?

∗ Have you traveled outside of the country within the past 7 days?

∗ Have you had contact with anyone that has traveled outside the country in the past 14 days or anywhere within the US where wide-spread community transmission has occurred? For example, Louisiana, New York, Washington, Chicago, California?

These questions will serve to better prepare our law enforcement, fire and medical personnel to respond to the incident in question. The Kosciusko-Attala 911 Communications Center respectively asks for your patience, understanding and cooperation as we all go through this trying and difficult time in our community, state, nation and world.

Your cooperation in this matter will help those who devote their lives to helping others each and every day as local first responders to our community.

Thank you for your cooperation.”