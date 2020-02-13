Kosciusko seeking Home Town Takeover

klee
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 7:09am

HGTV show seeks to revitalize one American community in new 2021 special series

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Gary Swedenburg
Gary Swedenburg, 64, of Springhill, TN, passed away February 7, 2020, at his home. 
James 'Clay' Bell
Sherry Ingold
Vicki Burdine Boyd
Margaret Ann Glaze Irving
Jane Owen Lucas Pope