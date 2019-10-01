Sallis woman to lead state Employment Security

Thu, 01/10/2019 - 7:24am

Jackie A. Turner of Sallis has been nominated by Gov. Phil Bryant to head up the state Department of Employment Security.

 
 
---
Charlie Earl Hopkins, 77, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at his home. 

