Reception set for new county schools supt.

  • 161 reads
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 8:28pm

The Attala County School Board is inviting parents and other interested citizens to meet new schools Superintendent Kyle Hammond just before the board’s next meeting on Monday, Feb. 3.

The reception will be held from 4 to 5:15 p.m. in the rotonda of the Attala County courthouse. In addition, the district will hand out a flyer containing contact information for various school officials.

At the close of the reception, the board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The board has recently changed its meeting location from the Superintendent’s office in the courthouse to the district’s office of federal programs, diagonally across the square.

