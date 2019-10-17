Annual Founder’s Day celebration Saturday

The Attala County Self-Help CO-OP, Inc. (ACSHC) will be holding its annual Founder’s Day celebration and community fun day on Saturday, Oct. 19. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Mt. Olive Multi-Purpose Center in Sallis.

The ACSHC is a non-profit co-op chartered by the state of Mississippi. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life and economic opportunities for rural residents through the development of cooperative businesses and other economic strategies.

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade through downtown Sallis and then everyone will reassemble at the Ike Roby Center. People are invited to enter tractors, antique cars and trucks, custom cars and trucks, four-wheelers, 18-wheelers, motorcycle and horses in the parade. All entries in the parade are asked to meet at the Sallis Fire station at 9:30 a.m.

The co-op will share information about the its programs, have a live auction — which will include auction of a live hog — along with many other items. This year’s raffle will be for a 50-inch flat-screen television, as well as $50 and $25 cash prizes. Raffle tickets may be purchased from any co-op member.

There will also be games and activities for children and youths. For youths in attendance, there will be a drawing for two 20-inch bicycles (one for a boy, one for a girl). Youth must be present to win.

For more information, call 662-633-8346, 662-739-0789, or 662-289-6717.