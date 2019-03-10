CHCS announces homecoming court

Kindergarten attendants are (seated) Weston Killebrew, Cecilia Tucker, Braylee Winstead, Ryder Goss and (standing) Mason Young, Brock Lawshe, Wayland Fancher, Diggs Boling and Benton Killebrew. Maids, from left, are Carmen Edwards (8th), Shelby Stokes (9th), Anna Diffey (10th), Mary Grace Allen (11th), Addie Burrell (11th), Christyn Allen (12th), Morgan Bigbee (12th,) Henley Hester (12th), Kaylon Cotton (12th), Hayley Haffey (11th), Mackenzie Ward (10th,) Lilly Word (9th) and Kate Riley (7th).