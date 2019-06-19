PAID POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENT: Joe Joe Jones seeks District 4 supervisor seat

To the voters and citizens of District 4, I am Joe Joe Jones asking for your vote and support for Supervisor.

I am a lifelong resident and want to make a difference for our district and our county.

My family has urged me to become a candidate as they know my passion for better management of resources. A supervisor has many responsibilities. Road management and bridges are a concern in our district. Good fiscal management is a concern for the whole county. Proper management of your tax dollars and how they are spent should be a top priority.

I am married to the former Velma Johnson and we have four children and five grandchildren. I attended McAdams High School, graduating in 1968.

1968-70 — Holmes Community College

1970-72 — Mississippi State University, B.S. Education

1972-73 — Mississippi State University, M. Ed.

1973-88 — Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor

1988-2005 — Operated Trace Textiles, manufacturer of institutional mattresses, pillows and linens

2005-present — Operate family farm in Zemuly community, raising livestock

I have had experience in both the public and private sectors. I am not afraid to reach out for grants or information on other resources that would benefit our county.