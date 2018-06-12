Newell named to 2018 All-SAA Academic Honor Roll

By NANCY GREEN AND MILLSAPS COLLEGE STAFF,
Thu, 12/06/2018 - 7:10am

The opportunity to play basketball attracted Amber Newell to Millsaps College.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Regina Ann Massey

Regina Ann Massey, 55, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at her home. 

Jo Ann Allen Ledbetter
Marion Duncan Johnson
Billie Pugh
Paulette Shuler
Katie Hughes Jamison

Lifestyles

Community calendar 120618

Open House
Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center, Open House, Thursday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 6... READ MORE

Church calendar 120618
Stephanie Hester to wed Dillon Myrick
Community calendar 110818
Church events 110818
Church events 110118