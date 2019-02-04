New principal hired to lead McAdams HS

By KAREN FIORETTI,
Tue, 04/02/2019 - 3:33pm

When the Attala County School Board met Monday night, it voted unanimously to hire Andrew McFarland of Starkville to take the helm at McAdams High School.

 
 
---
